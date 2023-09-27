Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song ‘Bhar Jaata Dhodhi’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's song “Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se” has become a smash hit with Bhojpuri music fans. Their blazing chemistry has made headlines.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are two of Bhojpuri cinema's most well-known performers who have constantly provided remarkable performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se" has become a massive success among Bhojpuri music listeners. Their smouldering connection has gotten a lot of attention. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song became an immediate smash because of its perfect combination of lively sounds and deep voice.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The relationship between Pawan and Akshara, on the other hand, is what elevates the song. Their passionate and sexy connection has lit up the screens, making it a delight to see.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh wears a green shirt and trousers in the song, while Akshara Singh wears a saree. How she flaunts her curves in the pink outfit will draw the audience in.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's facial expressions, body language, and dancing motion coordination were all dead on.

