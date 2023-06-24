Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song ‘Kamariya Maarta Lahariya’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Nirahua and Akshara Singh's BOLD terrace romance on "Kamariya Maarta Lahariya" is fantastic to watch. The video has amassed thousands of likes and views on YouTube.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh, two Bhojpuri cinema stars, captivated the internet with their terrace romance on "Kamariya Maarta Lahariya."

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their connection, seductive dancing skills, and sexy emotions in the video have wowed viewers: the intriguing performance challenges and impresses. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh's terrace romance on "Kamariya Maarta Lahariya" redefines sensuality. The video shows their sizzling chemistry.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their excellent dancing skills are loved by their fans. Their body language and facial expressions offer depth and realism.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh's terrace romance is heating up the internet. Their charismatic on-screen presence and burning chemistry have grabbed audiences, inspiring debates and broad respect. The duo's sensual looks and powerful dancing routines bring the words to life.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh's steamy terrace romance became viral. Fans have lauded the duo's performance on social media.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    YouTube views and likes have reached thousands. The song is sung by Nirahua and Swati Sharma; written by Satya Savarkar and music is given by Madhukar Anand. 

