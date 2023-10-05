Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's romantic song ‘Baj Jai Chhagal’ is not to be missed

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh’s bold bedroom romance on ‘Baj Jaai Chhagal’ goes viral on YouTube with 2.8M views and counting.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, which he has demonstrated in films and songs. His songs became popular on social media, earning him the label of 'Trending Star' from his followers.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His new single 'Baj Jai Chhagal' creates waves, and fans love his chemistry with Akshara Singh on the track. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his strong dancing abilities, but this song is full of sizzling chemistry and passionate dance, and the performers' acting will melt your heart.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Baj Jaai Chhagal' is about a steamy bedroom relationship. The song stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh in a hot bedroom romance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They look hot while listening to the beats of the music. Khesari and Akshara Singh look lovely in this song, and their bedroom and rain romance will leave you wanting more.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their stunning costumes are enough to win your heart. They seem stunning when romancing each other. Akshara invites Khesari to romance her, and Khesari accepts the request and begins romancing her.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has had 2.8M views. Fans like the duo's connection and lavish them with praise and respect for their performance.

