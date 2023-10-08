Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD song ‘Aag Lage Na Raja’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Actor Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing each other in the bedroom, and their on-screen chemistry is something that you shouldn’t miss; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are well-known Bhojpuri performers who always increase the fever when they work together.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and hot on-screen chemistry. 'Aag Lage Na Raja', one of their songs, is no exception. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing one other in the bedroom, and their on-screen chemistry is unmissable.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh compliment each other with their dynamic and sizzling dancing skills in the video.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are well-known for their dynamic dancing and acting abilities. The song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' is about sizzling chemistry, and Akshara and Khesari provide the greatest rendition.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their bold bedroom connection is evident, and their reactions are captivating. Their hot bedroom romance on the song has gotten much attention online, making the audience go wild.
     

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

