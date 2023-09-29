Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s bedroom romance on ‘HothLali Se Roti Bor Ke’ goes viral on YouTube and other social media platforms. The song has got more than 16M views and counting.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh: Pawan Singh is a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri film business. Many of his tracks have become immediate hits upon their debut.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    He has collaborated with several actresses, but Akshara Singh is one with whom he has provided many trendy songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His pairing with the Bhojpuri queen is always highly anticipated by their followers. The song 'HothLali Se Roti Bor Ke' is also one of the most popular and well-liked songs.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Roti Bor Ke Hothlali by Palan Singh and Akshara is a famous Bhojpuri song. In this song, a pair is romancing.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara may be seen romancing in a locked room in the song's video. The duo is in a relationship.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple does a passionate dance in the song's video. This popular song is from the Bhojpuri film Tridev. Palan Singh performs this song.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is now available on the Bhojpuri Hit Songs YouTube page. This song has received crores of views to date, and more are on their way. This song has been removed from the list of superhits.
     

