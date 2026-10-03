Akshara Haasan: ‘I Failed 10th Three Times’; Now She Wants to Direct Movies
Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara Haasan openly admits she failed her 10th board exams three times. She now aims to become a film director. The young actress shared her education struggles and future goals without hiding any facts.
Star kids do not have an easy life.
People often think star kids get easy movie offers. Akshara Haasan clarifies that actors' children face their own challenges and priorities. Kamal Haasan and Sarika's younger daughter recently shared interesting facts about her education and family background in a podcast interview.
Failed 10th class three times.
Akshara Haasan speaks very openly about her studies. She admits she did not study well during her high school days. She failed her 10th class exams three times in a row. She finally dropped out of school after realizing she could not pass. She boldly shares her failures at a time when celebrities usually hide their flaws.
From choreographer to assistant director.
Akshara did not become a heroine directly despite coming from a star family. She started her career by choreographing music videos for her friends. She later moved to the direction department. She worked as an assistant director for movies like 'Society' and 'Sabash Naidu'. She debuted on the silver screen with 'Shamitabh' just to try acting. She clearly states her main goal is to direct films.
Parents never put pressure at home.
Akshara confidently states she will direct a movie in the future. She answers questions about facing pressure to act since her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika are legendary actors. She clarifies her parents never forced them into acting. They gave them full freedom to settle in any field they liked. This freedom removed a huge burden from their shoulders.
Family criticizes acting mistakes on the face.
Akshara reveals her family gives very serious and honest feedback about movies. Her family members criticize her on the face if she makes acting mistakes. She explains this honest home feedback helps them improve much more than outside praise. Her candid comments are currently going viral on the internet.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.