Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' receives rave reviews. Tabu welcomes newcomers Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj to the franchise. The film opened strong, earning Rs 62 crore on its first day, making it the fourth biggest opener in India.

Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ has already arrived in theatres and is receiving rave reviews from audiences. Amid the positive response, Tabu has offered a special nod to franchise newcomers Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

Sharing a picture with the two actors, Tabu tagged Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj and penned a brief but warm message. “Thank you for being part of this world!” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Ahlawat and Raj have joined the Drishyam franchise with its recently released third installment, while Tabu, who has been an integral part of the franchise, continues her association with the latest chapter. Jaideep Ahlawat is seen as SP Rajveer Tomar, bringing much intensity to the narrative as he joins the investigation. On the other hand, Prakash Raj portrays lawyer Indrajith Shetty.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Performance

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar for ‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’, with the film opening to a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 62 crore on its first day in India, according to early estimates.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which brings back Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, has recorded the fourth-highest opening among films with a Day 1 collection of over Rs 50 crore, according to the figures shared. ‘Drishyam 3’ stands behind ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which opened with Rs 140 crore including previews, ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi with Rs 72 crore, and ‘Jawan’ with Rs 65.50 crore.

The film has thus missed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day but has still managed to enter the list of the top 10 biggest Day 1 openers with over Rs 50 crore in India, as per Adarsh. HISTORIC – 'DRISHYAM 3' IS FOURTH BIGGEST OPENER EVER... Check out the biggest *Day 1* biz – THE TOP 10… ⭐ #Dhurandhar2: ₹ 140 cr [includes previews] ⭐️ #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 72 cr ⭐️ #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr ⭐ #Drishyam3: ₹ 62 cr ✅ ⭐️ #Stree2: ₹ 55.40 cr [doesn't include… pic.twitter.com/MZFcvgxQlK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2026

'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' Plot and Cast

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

(ANI)