Akshara Haasan sends birthday wishes to mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Akshara Haasan took to Instagram today to celebrate her mother Sarika Thakur's birthday, sharing heartfelt sentiments and precious childhood photos. The daughter of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, as well as the sister of Shruti Haasan, expressed her love and admiration for her mother in a touching caption.

    In the post, Akshara described Sarika as the "bestest mumma in the world," highlighting her mother's qualities of resilience, strength, dignity, and grace. She credited her mother as an incredible example of what an ideal woman should be, expressing gratitude for the positive influence on her own identity and character. The actress humorously added, "I'm so happy you are my mumma and not the neighbor's. Hehehehehe. Happiest birthday, dearest mumma. You deserve the best and much more."

    Accompanying the heartfelt words were two adorable childhood photos of Akshara with her mother. The first image captured a tender moment with baby Akshara being lovingly held by Sarika, while the second showcased a slightly older Akshara posing playfully with her mother, both radiantly smiling at the camera. These nostalgic snapshots beautifully conveyed the unbreakable bond between Akshara and her mother.

    Delving into the background of the family, Sarika Thakur and Kamal Haasan, renowned actors themselves, tied the knot in 1988. Despite the challenges they faced, including their separation in 2004, Sarika made a successful comeback to Hindi films. Their eldest daughter, Shruti Haasan, was born in 1986, while Akshara, the younger daughter, arrived in 1991.

    Shifting focus to their professional endeavors, Akshara Haasan made her acting debut in 2015 with the film "Shamitabh," starring alongside Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan. Since then, she has been a part of various Hindi and Tamil projects, including the films "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana," "Vivegam," "Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu," and the upcoming film "Agni Siragugal," which has completed filming.

    Sarika Thakur, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2022 adventure drama film "Uunchai," directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

    Video Icon