However, Rachita has said she did not view such gestures from her fans in a negative way. she explained that she understood them as expressions of affection.

Rachita said her friends had asked whether she had become angry when fans behaved that way. She compared the gesture to the affectionate way someone might cuddle or touch a child.

Rachitha clearly told She loved those pinches by Her own fans



She told

"Their love for me wasn't meant in a bad way—that's what I told them. My friends were asking, 'Oh my, didn't you get angry?'

When someone does something so cute, like cuddling or affectionately touching a… https://t.co/Npmn9fJwlp pic.twitter.com/juxctWG0ov — 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) October 3, 2026

She said she would have condemned the behaviour if it had been an inappropriate touch. But, the fans were expressing affection, which is why she said she actually liked it.