- Home
- Entertainment
- Kannada Actress Rachita Ram Reacts To Fans Pinching Her Cheeks During Selfies: Here's What She Said
Kannada Actress Rachita Ram Reacts To Fans Pinching Her Cheeks During Selfies: Here's What She Said
Videos showing fans pinching Rachita Ram’s cheeks during selfies have sparked debate online. While some viewers called the gesture inappropriate and raised concerns about personal boundaries, others saw it as simple fan affection.
Rachita Ram’s cheek-pinch fan moment sparks debate over boundaries
Videos of Kannada actress Rachita Ram after fans pinched her cheeks while taking a selfie have sparked a debate online about celebrity boundaries and fan behaviour. One of the incidents took place during Rachita Ram's 33rd birthday celebration. At the same celebration, another fan's behavior also upset Rachita Ram. A fan wished Rachita Ram a happy birthday and tried to hug her. At this time, Rachita Ram not only requested him not to touch her, but also gave him a warning.
Rachita Ram
#CREDAINATCON2026 #AsianGames #Kissht #दुग्ध_क्रांति_MP BRING BACK RHITI BB20 #INDvsPAKFinal pic.twitter.com/He2gk4nMQW
— Thinking overflow (@winshalp) October 3, 2026
The clips show the fans posing with Rachita and seemingly pulling her cheek. The moments drew mixed reactions, with some viewers calling the gesture inappropriate and others saying it appeared to be an overexcited fan showing affection.
Rachita Ram explains her reaction
However, Rachita has said she did not view such gestures from her fans in a negative way. she explained that she understood them as expressions of affection.
Rachita said her friends had asked whether she had become angry when fans behaved that way. She compared the gesture to the affectionate way someone might cuddle or touch a child.
Rachitha clearly told She loved those pinches by Her own fans
She told
"Their love for me wasn't meant in a bad way—that's what I told them. My friends were asking, 'Oh my, didn't you get angry?'
When someone does something so cute, like cuddling or affectionately touching a… https://t.co/Npmn9fJwlp pic.twitter.com/juxctWG0ov
— 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) October 3, 2026
She said she would have condemned the behaviour if it had been an inappropriate touch. But, the fans were expressing affection, which is why she said she actually liked it.
Internet divided over fan gesture
Social media users had different reactions to the incident. Some called the moment “cute” and said it showed her fans’ affection. Others argued that being a fan does not give anyone the right to touch a public figure without consent.
She deserves such the fandom 💖 #RachithaRam - The way she treats her fans ❤️ https://t.co/2avRxjAQj8 pic.twitter.com/ZKPmt7zIpE
— 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) October 3, 2026
3rd attempt to kiss actress Rachita Ram—and this one failed! 💋🤣
> Yesterday evening: A young boy pulled it off.
> This morning: An old man did the same.
> This evening: Another old man tried… but failed. 😂
EVERYTHING LOOKS PREPLANNED! 😭 pic.twitter.com/0kQ3GYjhwM
— T-Celebs (@t_celebs) October 3, 2026
One comment said Rachita’s friendly response should not be taken as permission for others to repeat the behaviour. Another user said the fan may have crossed a personal boundary in a moment of excitement, even though Rachita herself did not take offence.
Netizens praise 'polite and mature' actress
Some viewers praised the actress for being polite and mature, while others described the act as harassment.
The discussion raises a wider question about personal space during celebrity meetings. While Rachita has described such gestures as affectionate, reactions online show that fans remain divided over where admiration should end and personal boundaries should begin.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.