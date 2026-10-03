Jr NTR condemned a morphed AI video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from 'Devara', calling it "disgusting" and "sick". He vowed to take legal action against the creators and urged the government to implement strict regulations against AI misuse.

Actor Jr NTR condemned the alleged circulation of a morphed video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from his movie 'Devara: Part I' calling it "disgusting, sick and shameless". Jr NTR expressed his displeasure over the use of AI in creating a morphed video of 'Chuttamalle' warning the alleged culprits that he would take legal action against them. He also urged the fans not to engage and called for strict government regulations on AI misuse.

Jr NTR Vows Legal Action, Demands AI Regulation

Penning a note on his X handle, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words." He continued, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

AI Misuse a Growing Concern for Celebrities

'Devara Part I' was released in 2024. It starred Jr NTR in a double role and was billed as one of the highly anticipated pan-India films of that year. It was directed by Koratala Siva. https://x.com/tarak9999/status/2106292261843820830

This is not the first time that celebrities have voiced their concern about the misuse of AI against them. From Sreeleela to Ranveer Singh, several actors have time and again condemned the deepfake content against them. Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in the Bollywood film 'War 2' co-starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was produced under the banner of YRF. The film was released in theatres in 2025. The movie performed average at the box office.

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