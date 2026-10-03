Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo hints at a possible twist involving Rhiti Tiwari after her mid-week eviction. Here’s what Salman Khan said and why her return is being speculated.

Bigg Boss 20 has thrown yet another major twist a few days since the mid-week eviction of Rhiti Tiwari. The latest promo with Salman Khan is making fans question whether Rhiti Tiwari can surprise everyone by making a comeback on the show.

Salman Khan Teases a Rhiti Comeback

Rhiti Tiwari was evicted mid-week due to the decision made by Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, and Yung DSA as they voted out her. Nevertheless, a new Weekend Ka Vaar promo seems to hint at the possibility that her Bigg Boss journey may not be over yet.

Talking about Rhiti’s eviction, Salman says that she was not really given a chance to prove how different she is after her apology. He then goes on to deliver a teasing line regarding contestants believing that she is out before he asks them about the show’s theme.

Gullu instantly responds with “Tathas-two.”

Rhiti’s Voice Has Contestants Shocked

Then, the promo features Salman inviting someone to the stage. It’s at this very point when the familiar “Aaaye haayee” can be heard in the background. Though this voice raised speculations about the potential comeback of Rhiti, the promo doesn’t feature any confirmation that it’s really her voice.

In the video, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Mary Kom, Love Gill, and Gullu seem shocked about what is happening. Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer look surprised about what is going on.

Does Rhiti Tiwari Actually Come Back?

This very news about Rhiti’s potential return raised different reactions from viewers who have doubts about this twist and those who are disappointed with the idea of seeing Rhiti again.

For now, there isn’t any confirmation about Rhiti Tiwari coming back. However, the next weekend episode of the show should give an answer to this question.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.