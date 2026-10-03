Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a ceremony was held in Imphal, Manipur, to distribute nutritional food baskets to TB patients. The initiative is supported by NTPC's CSR program. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla distributed the aid across 15 districts.

A distribution ceremony for nutritional food baskets to TB patients and family caregivers in Manipur was held on Saturday at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of the National TB Elimination Programme. The program was organised by the National Health Mission and Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur, with nutritional support provided through the Nikshay Mitra initiative by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla distributed nutritional food baskets to TB patients and family caregivers at MSFDS, Imphal, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. As a Nikshay Mitra, NTPC has sanctioned approximately ₹2.9 crore under its CSR initiative to provide six months of…

Strengthening TB Detection and Patient Care

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary of Manipur Rajeev Singh Thakur, NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sumant Singh. As part of the program, nutritional food baskets were distributed across all 15 districts of Manipur to support TB patients and their family caregivers. Handheld X-ray machines were also distributed to strengthen TB screening and detection services across the state.

Officials Emphasize Collective Efforts

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasised the need to collectively fight tuberculosis, stressing that TB is a curable disease and encouraging patients to remain strong and complete their treatment. He also appreciated the efforts of the organisations and individuals who contributed to making the program successful.

State TB Officer Dr. Hemalata Thokchom delivered a vote of thanks, acknowledging the support and cooperation extended by the stakeholders involved in the initiative.

Thokchom told ANI, "Nutritional support is a must in order to improve their immunity status. Everybody voluntarily - it may be an organisation, an individual, or a corporate - can register themselves to support the TB patients by giving this food basket, which contains all the essential elements like rice, pulses, and nutrient-dense food items."

Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare), Government of Manipur, Sumant Singh, IAS, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the importance of nutritional support, early detection and collective efforts in achieving the goal of a TB-free Manipur.

The initiative aims to provide nutritional assistance to TB patients while strengthening the state's efforts towards the National TB Elimination Programme and the broader goal of eliminating tuberculosis from India.