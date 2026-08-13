Earnings from content production are not fixed on a monthly basis, since they might vary depending on views, brand collaborations, and advertising arrangements. According to BollywoodShaadis, Akhil's projected monthly salary is between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh. However, the journal points out that these statistics are based on published information and have not been independently validated by Akhil or a source close to him.

His YouTube account has almost 4.9 million subscribers, with videos purportedly receiving millions of views. His Instagram audience also exceeds 1.9 million followers, providing him with several opportunities for digital monetisation.