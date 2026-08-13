A viral video claims that all is not well between Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani owing to the former's connection with Sidharth Malhotra. Here's what the internet is saying. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria will be seen in Yash's upcoming film Toxic. The trailer of the film has created much-deserved hype on the internet. The females in the movie are shown in quite an avatar and are raising hopes with this action-drama wrapped with intense emotions and twists. Just recently, the trailer of the film was released on a grand scale. At the trailer launch event, fans noticed that Kiara was allegedly uncomfortable around her co-star Tara Sutaria.

Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria Fued?

Yes, you read that right. Fans were quick to notice an alleged vibe between the two. Although they were seen speaking to each other, the incident took fans back to 2020 when Kiara had reportedly ignored Tara during a family wedding. However, as per a video now going viral on social media, an influencer claimed that Kiara feels ‘threatened’ around Tara because she had allegedly dated Sidharth Malhotra in the past. Yes, the influencer in the video claimed that Kiara is okay with Alia Bhatt (she is also Sidharth's ex) because she can never reach ‘her level’. However, with Tara, she feels visibly uncomfortable.

How Netizens Reacted

One user wrote, “Also...alia and sid broke up long before she got with him. Vs the overlap or close timelines of Sid and Tara.” Another wrote, “Tara had potential in fact she would have followed shraddha’s path. Her and Ananya were going to be the Alia-Shraddha of this generation. I hope Tara gets more projects in Bollywood.”

One more comment read, “Thats just because Sid has been around everywhere. Even Jacqueline. Who's left then lol. Anyway, clearly there r talks of all being in either open marriages, or Ranbiras a serial cheater, Sid-Kiara in a lavander homo marriage. So how does any of this matter. None are real marriages in Bollywood.”