Megha, the wife of Malayalam YouTuber and actor Akhil NRD, has left their house, sparking social media debate and speculations concerning her departure.

Akhil NRD, a popular Malayalam YouTuber and actor, and his wife, Megha, have apparently left their house, sparking considerable social media discussion and a series of accusations regarding the circumstances surrounding her departure. Several internet posts claim that Megha fled with a bus employee, some portraying the guy as a conductor. The accusation has not been independently corroborated, and neither Akhil nor Megha have officially confirmed the account.

Akhil has also not publicly offered a comprehensive description of what occurred, nor has he acknowledged the circumstances under which his wife allegedly fled their house.

Despite the increased internet attention, Akhil's buddy Sai Krishna has advised social media users not to blame or harm Megha. According to Sai Krishna, Akhil does not want people to attack his wife and is trying to accept the circumstances and go on with his life. The comments came after various accounts of the couple's alleged scenario spread fast throughout social media channels. Users have also referred to changes in Megha's social-media profile as probable proof of marital troubles, but such changes do not prove what transpired between the pair.

So far, neither Akhil nor Megha have officially presented a detailed description of the accusations floating online.

Who is Akhil NRD?

Akhil NRD is a Malayalam content maker and performer who gained a significant following by posting videos on social media sites.

His YouTube channel has approximately 4.9 million subscribers, and his Instagram account has over 1.8 million followers, according to third-party social-media statistics.

Akhil subsequently became an actor and appeared in the film Maharaja Hostel, which was released in theatres in July 2026.

Akhil's friend urges everyone not to target Megha.

Despite the increased internet attention, Akhil's buddy Sai Krishna has allegedly encouraged social media users not to blame or harm Megha.

According to Gulf News, Akhil does not want people to harass his wife and is seeking to accept the situation and move on. His appeal comes as social media conversations about the pair continue to gather traction.

Social media changes fuel speculation.

Some social media users have also referred to changes in Megha's online presence as potential evidence of marital problems. However, such alterations cannot determine what transpired between the pair or substantiate assertions regarding their personal lives.

For the time being, neither Akhil nor Megha have issued a comprehensive public comment in response to the rumours.