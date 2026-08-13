Kangana Ranaut has defended her remarks against Naseeruddin Shah, accusing him of inappropriate comments and questioning Bollywood’s selective activism. The BJP MP also urged respect for elected representatives and democratic institutions.

Kangana Ranaut has responded to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah after he questioned Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent over student protests linked to education reforms. The BJP MP defended her criticism of Shah, accusing him of making inappropriate remarks and questioning the film industry’s selective activism.

Kangana Explains Her ‘Lomdi’ Remark

The latest controversy began after Shah, in an interview with The Wire, spoke about Bollywood personalities who had not publicly supported protesting students. He said celebrities would speak up when their “conscience” prompted them, comparing their silence to a dog that cannot bark while holding a bone.

Kangana reacted strongly on Instagram Stories, saying she would rather be called a “dog” than a “lomdi” (fox) like Shah. She also accused the veteran actor of benefiting from India while allegedly supporting a neighbouring country.

‘Democracy Ki Garima Rakhni Chahiye’

Explaining why she targeted Shah, Kangana said she objected to what she described as a video in which the actor made “threatening” remarks. She argued that elected representatives deserve respect because they represent the country and its constitutional system.

“Maine unko isliye kaha, kyunki unhone itna ganda ek video banaya tha…” Kangana said, adding that Shah should maintain the dignity of democracy and respect elected representatives.

Bollywood’s Selective Silence Questioned

Kangana also linked the dispute to other political and social incidents, including protests in Jharkhand and the Parliament security breach. She questioned what she considers selective outrage within the film industry, suggesting that celebrities speak publicly only when issues align with their interests.

The exchange has once again brought the political differences between the two actors into the spotlight, with their contrasting views on celebrity activism sparking debate on social media.