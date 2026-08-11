Akhil's professional journey took an unexpected turn when he decided to leave the Merchant Navy and pursue his interest in creating digital content.

Akhil NRD has become a known figure among Malayalam social media users, although his career in entertainment did not begin with films. Akhil formerly worked in the Merchant Navy before gaining a large internet following. He then changed jobs and became a successful YouTuber and Instagram creator. With performances in Malayalam films, he is expanding his career outside social media.

From Merchant Navy to Content Creation.

Akhil's career trajectory took an unexpected turn when he chose to leave the Merchant Navy and follow his passion for generating digital content. He started filming videos on TikTok after 2015, when short-form material was becoming increasingly popular in India.

He gradually acquired a fanbase thru comedic videos, lifestyle postings, personal experiences, and vlogs. His work gradually moved outside TikTok, allowing him to create a large presence on YouTube and Instagram. According to the source, his YouTube channel, Akhil Nrd, has over 4.9 million followers, and his Instagram following is at 1.8 million.

Akhil NRD enters Malayalam cinema.

Akhil's popularity on social media finally led to another career opportunity: acting. In 2026, he starred in G Prajith's film Ashakal Aayiram. The film, which stars Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sharath, and Sharafudheen, was released in February.

He later starred in the film Maharaja Hostel, which was released on July 24. The horror-comedy was a key stride in his journey from internet entertainment to the big screen. Akhil and fellow content creator Akhil Sha played the key parts in the film.

The Aavesham Opportunity He Missed

Interestingly, Akhil got the opportunity to appear in Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham before making his cinematic debut. According to his perspective, he was asked about a position with Fahadh's character Ranga.

However, he did not take advantage of the chance at the time. After viewing the film's remarkable success, Akhil allegedly regretted passing up the opportunity, blaming it on his own lack of understanding at the time.

Akhil NRD and His Wife Megha

Akhil married Megha in 2024 after being together for few years. She's also appeared in some of his social media posts. His popularity was honoured at the Flowers Twenty-Four Social Media Awards 2022, where he won the Best Male Entertainer category.