The acclaimed Israeli political thriller Fauda will return for its fifth season on Netflix India on September 8, 2026. The new season, rewritten after the October 7 attacks, follows Doron on a deep-cover revenge mission in Marseille.

Fauda Season 5 Release Date Announced

Fans of the acclaimed political thriller Fauda have a new reason to look forward to September, with the series officially returning for its fifth season on Netflix India on September 8, 2026. The Israeli Embassy in India's official X account announced the return of the series, which has built a dedicated following in India with its gritty portrayal of counter-terrorism operations, moral dilemmas and high-intensity action.

India, are you ready? 🍿 One of Israel’s most internationally loved series is back. Fauda Season 5 is coming soon to Netflix India. Who's watching? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hpUkX54rdK — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 12, 2026

Plot, Cast and Creative Changes

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda will see Raz reprise his role as Doron Kavillio. Returning cast members include Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub, Doron Ben-David as Steve and Yaakov Zada Daniel as Eli. New additions to the cast include Melanie Laurent and Hakim Djaziri.

Season 5 will consist of 11 episodes and is set two years after the October 7, 2023 attacks. The new chapter follows Doron as he struggles with PTSD before becoming involved in an unsanctioned revenge mission by an old friend. The mission draws him into a deep-cover operation in Marseille, France.

As per Deadline, the upcoming season has also undergone a major creative overhaul. Following the October 7 attacks, creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff scrapped their original scripts and rewrote the season, placing greater emphasis on trauma, war and the continuing cycle of revenge.

Fan Excitement in India

The announcement has sparked excitement among Indian fans on social media, with viewers expressing their eagerness to return to the world of Doron and his unit.

Fauda Season 5 will officially premiere globally on Netflix on September 8, 2026. (ANI)