Arun Matheswaran’s DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, continued its steady box-office run on Day 6, earning Rs 5 crore India nett. The action drama has now crossed Rs 58 crore worldwide.

Director Arun Matheswaran's DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, maintained a steady pace at the box office on Wednesday. The action drama earned an estimated Rs 5 crore India nett on Day 6, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 37.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 58.62 crore.

DC Records Controlled Weekday Drop

According to Sacnilk, DC collected Rs 5 crore nett in India on Day 6, compared with Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5. The film therefore witnessed a drop of around 9.9 per cent, a relatively controlled decline for a weekday. After earning Rs 6 crore on Day 4, the film has remained above the Rs 5-crore mark on the following two days.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 43.12 crore. Across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions, DC recorded 4,715 shows on Wednesday. The numbers suggest that the film is continuing to find audiences even after the opening weekend, with its weekday performance showing some stability.

Tamil Version Leads, Telugu Also Contributes

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 6, earning Rs 3.40 crore nett and recording an overall occupancy of 32.65 per cent. Night shows performed particularly well, registering 44.69 per cent occupancy, while morning, afternoon and evening shows recorded 21.31 per cent, 32 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 1.40 crore nett to the day's total, with an overall occupancy of 21.81 per cent. Its night shows again recorded the strongest turnout at 29.30 per cent, followed by 21.80 per cent in the afternoon and 18.10 per cent in the evening.

DC Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 60 Crore

The film also continued its run in overseas markets, adding an estimated Rs 1 crore gross on Day 6. Its cumulative overseas gross collection has reached Rs 15.50 crore. Combined with the India gross of Rs 43.12 crore, DC has now earned Rs 58.62 crore worldwide.

With the film maintaining collections above the Rs 5-crore mark on a weekday, its next target will be to cross the Rs 60-crore worldwide milestone. The coming days will reveal whether the action drama can sustain its momentum and strengthen its theatrical run.