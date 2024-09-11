Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story is like a romantic film. Their journey from childhood friends to life partners is an inspiration. This article revisits their love story amidst the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta make a stunning couple. Their love story is nothing short of a romantic film. As we revel in the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it's only fitting to revisit the love story of their brother and sister-in-law, a perfect couple that might inspire Anant and Radhika.

    article_image2

    Akash and Shloka's love story began in school. They were childhood friends who studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School until the 12th grade. It is said that Akash had a crush on Shloka since childhood but couldn't gather the courage to propose to her during school.

    article_image3

    After completing the 12th grade, Akash finally confessed his feelings to Shloka. He expressed his love for her, and she reciprocated. They started dating, but their higher education took them to different countries.

    article_image4

    Akash and Shloka pursued their higher education in different countries. Shloka went to Princeton University to study Anthropology, while Akash completed his graduation from Brown University in the US. Despite the distance, they stayed in touch and met whenever possible.

    article_image5

    Their love story remained hidden from the public eye until 2018 when a viral picture of them lovingly kissing each other's cheeks in Goa took the internet by storm. This picture brought their relationship into the limelight.

    article_image6

    Putting an end to all speculations, Akash and Shloka got engaged in a grand ceremony at a 5-star resort in Goa in March 2018. Their families were overjoyed, and the couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in a lavish wedding celebration that spanned three days and was attended by numerous celebrities.

    article_image7

    Even today, Akash and Shloka's love for each other is evident whenever they step out together. Several pictures of the couple deeply in love went viral during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Read More: [The Most Trending Lehenga of 2024: Shloka Mehta Spends 8 Lakhs](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/webstories/lifestyle/life/shloka-mehta-most-expensive-tarun-tahiliani-lehenga-for-radhika-anant-ambani-garba-night-zsca-t9lad1x) [Radhika Merchant Becomes the Owner of a 4.5 Crore Car, Father-in-Law Gives a Luxurious Gift](https://hindi.asianetnews.com/webstories/lifestyle/life/mukesh-ambani-gifted-anant-ambani-and-radhika-merchant-a-luxurious-car-bentley-continental-gtc-speed-zsca-ykqovqv)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMKOC'S Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details RTM

    TMKOC’s Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?' RTM

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?'

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH)

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana RBA

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

    FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos vkp

    Kannada actor Varun Aradhya booked for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos

    Recent Stories

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media RTM

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media

    Devita Saraf: How she built a Rs 3000 crore empire by the age of 24 RTM

    Devita Saraf: How she built a Rs 3000 crore empire by the age of 24

    TMKOC'S Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details RTM

    TMKOC’s Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?' RTM

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?'

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Exploring lifestyle, investments and net worth of India's second richest woman

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Exploring lifestyle, investments and net worth of India's second richest woman

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon