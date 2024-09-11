Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story is like a romantic film. Their journey from childhood friends to life partners is an inspiration. This article revisits their love story amidst the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta make a stunning couple. Their love story is nothing short of a romantic film. As we revel in the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it's only fitting to revisit the love story of their brother and sister-in-law, a perfect couple that might inspire Anant and Radhika.

Akash and Shloka's love story began in school. They were childhood friends who studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School until the 12th grade. It is said that Akash had a crush on Shloka since childhood but couldn't gather the courage to propose to her during school.

After completing the 12th grade, Akash finally confessed his feelings to Shloka. He expressed his love for her, and she reciprocated. They started dating, but their higher education took them to different countries.

Akash and Shloka pursued their higher education in different countries. Shloka went to Princeton University to study Anthropology, while Akash completed his graduation from Brown University in the US. Despite the distance, they stayed in touch and met whenever possible.

Their love story remained hidden from the public eye until 2018 when a viral picture of them lovingly kissing each other's cheeks in Goa took the internet by storm. This picture brought their relationship into the limelight.

Putting an end to all speculations, Akash and Shloka got engaged in a grand ceremony at a 5-star resort in Goa in March 2018. Their families were overjoyed, and the couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in a lavish wedding celebration that spanned three days and was attended by numerous celebrities.

Even today, Akash and Shloka's love for each other is evident whenever they step out together. Several pictures of the couple deeply in love went viral during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

