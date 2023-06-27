Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Arvind Akela and Akanksha Dubey light up the screen with their sensuously amorous performance in 'Jhareliya Ke Dance;' see video
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film and music business has produced numerous popular songs and films. Bhojpuri songs get popular on the internet as online people appreciate and applaud them.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Among numerous Bhojpuri celebrities, Arvind Akela 'Kallu' is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities. His tracks receive a lot of great reviews and generate a lot of discussion on social media sites. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    One of his songs, 'Jhareliya Ke Dance,' with late actress Akanksha Dubey, is becoming viral on the internet, and their performance has lit up the screens.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela 'Kallu' and Akanksha Dubey are well-known in the Bhojpuri business, and their performances have earned them a large following on social media.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are one of the industry's hitmakers. Their cooperation in the song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' is a delight for fans, who have relished every minute.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple looks amazing together. Akanksha Dubey turns up the heat in a crop top, accentuating her curves. What drew my attention was the scene in which Arvind raises Akanksha in his arms, and they appear to be sizzling.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has received 13,069,806 views. The song was published last year, yet it is still making rounds online.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the comments area, online commenters appreciate the dancing performance. They both performed fantastic dances and received much praise for their efforts.

