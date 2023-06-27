Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Arvind Akela and Akanksha Dubey light up the screen with their sensuously amorous performance in 'Jhareliya Ke Dance;' see video



The Bhojpuri film and music business has produced numerous popular songs and films. Bhojpuri songs get popular on the internet as online people appreciate and applaud them.

Among numerous Bhojpuri celebrities, Arvind Akela 'Kallu' is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities. His tracks receive a lot of great reviews and generate a lot of discussion on social media sites. (WATCH VIDEO)

One of his songs, 'Jhareliya Ke Dance,' with late actress Akanksha Dubey, is becoming viral on the internet, and their performance has lit up the screens.



Arvind Akela 'Kallu' and Akanksha Dubey are well-known in the Bhojpuri business, and their performances have earned them a large following on social media.

They are one of the industry's hitmakers. Their cooperation in the song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' is a delight for fans, who have relished every minute.



The couple looks amazing together. Akanksha Dubey turns up the heat in a crop top, accentuating her curves. What drew my attention was the scene in which Arvind raises Akanksha in his arms, and they appear to be sizzling.



On YouTube, the video has received 13,069,806 views. The song was published last year, yet it is still making rounds online.

In the comments area, online commenters appreciate the dancing performance. They both performed fantastic dances and received much praise for their efforts.