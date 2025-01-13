Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly to Rajinikanth's Coolie-7 Highly Anticipated Tamil Movies of 2025

This post highlights seven highly anticipated Tamil films set to release in 2025.

Actor Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar's Pongal release, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is a remake of the Hollywood film 'Breakdown'. Co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina, and Arav, the film's release date is yet to be announced.

Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2: Directed by SU Arunkumar and starring Vikram and Dushara Vijayan, the film's second part is set to release before the first. Releasing on January 30th, it's expected to be a success for Vikram.

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar's next film with director Adhik Ravichandran, co-starring Trisha, is slated for a Tamil New Year release on April 10th.

Suriya in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro

Retro: Following Kanguva, Suriya stars in Karthik Subbaraj's film, showcasing him as both a gangster and a romantic hero. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film releases on May 1st (Labor Day).

Kamal Haasan in Thug Life

Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after Nayakan for this highly anticipated film. Featuring Simbu, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, with music by A.R. Rahman, it releases on June 5th.

Rajinikanth in Lokesh's Coolie

Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj directs Rajinikanth in this pan-Indian film about gold smuggling. Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan also star. The film is set to release on August 14th.

Vijay in Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy 69: Vijay's upcoming film with director H. Vinoth, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is currently in production. The film is scheduled for release on October 17th.

