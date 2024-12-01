Ajith Kumar looks slim after viral weight loss; Check latest photos HERE

Star hero Ajith Kumar's slim look photos are going viral on the internet. What is the reason behind Ajith's transformation?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is shining as a star hero in the South Film Industry. Currently, two of his movies are under production: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Shot entirely in Azerbaijan, the film is slated for release in 2025 during Sankranti

article_image2

Ajith Car Race

The shooting of Ajith's other film, Good Bad Ugly, is also in its final stages. Trisha is the heroine in both these films. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for Good Bad Ugly, while Anirudh composed for Vidaamuyarchi. Good Bad Ugly is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and the team is planning to release it next year in May on Ajith's birthday

article_image3

Ajith Kumar

After Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith's next film will be directed by Siruthai Siva, the director of Kangawa. Sun Pictures is reportedly producing this film, and shooting is expected to begin next year. Recently, there's been a noticeable change in Ajith. He has lost significant weight in just a month, surprising everyone with his transformation

article_image4

Ajith Kumar Slim Look

Looking super fit in his slim look, he sported earrings and a stylish appearance. His latest photos in this new look are going viral. It is also being said that Ajith might have lost weight for the car race he is going to participate in Dubai in January. Whatever the reason, fans are thrilled to see Ajith in his slim avatar

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Recent Stories

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon