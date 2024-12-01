Ajith Kumar looks slim after viral weight loss; Check latest photos HERE

Star hero Ajith Kumar's slim look photos are going viral on the internet. What is the reason behind Ajith's transformation?

Ajith Kumar is shining as a star hero in the South Film Industry. Currently, two of his movies are under production: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Shot entirely in Azerbaijan, the film is slated for release in 2025 during Sankranti

The shooting of Ajith's other film, Good Bad Ugly, is also in its final stages. Trisha is the heroine in both these films. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for Good Bad Ugly, while Anirudh composed for Vidaamuyarchi. Good Bad Ugly is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and the team is planning to release it next year in May on Ajith's birthday

After Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith's next film will be directed by Siruthai Siva, the director of Kangawa. Sun Pictures is reportedly producing this film, and shooting is expected to begin next year. Recently, there's been a noticeable change in Ajith. He has lost significant weight in just a month, surprising everyone with his transformation

Looking super fit in his slim look, he sported earrings and a stylish appearance. His latest photos in this new look are going viral. It is also being said that Ajith might have lost weight for the car race he is going to participate in Dubai in January. Whatever the reason, fans are thrilled to see Ajith in his slim avatar

