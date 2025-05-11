Ajay Devgn VS Akshay Kumar: Who has more hits and higher net worth?
A comparative analysis of Bollywood giants Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's hit films, net worth, and career. Who is the real box office king?
| Published : May 11 2025, 03:17 PM
3 Min read
115
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Ajay Devgn v/s Akshay Kumar: Both are top Bollywood actors. Here we will analyze their hit films and net worth. This information is based on different web sources and available data.
215
Image Credit : Social Media
Career: Ajay Devgn debuted in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, a superhit. He never looked back. Akshay Kumar also debuted in the same year (1991) with Saugandh.
315
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn has done over 94 films in the past 34 years and has seen ups and downs in his career.
415
Image Credit : Social Media
Ajay Devgn's Hit/Superhit Films: Phool Aur Kaante (1991): Superhit, Jigar (1992): Hit, Singham (2011): Blockbuster, Golmaal Again (2017): Superhit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Drishyam 2 (2022): Superhit, Raid 2 (2025): Recent Hit.
515
Image Credit : Social Media
615
Image Credit : Social Media
Ajay Devgn has had 20+ hit or superhit films in his career, while 44 flops, and the rest are average or semi-hit.
715
Image Credit : Social Media
According to reports, his net worth is ₹427 crore. He has invested in real estate, VFX company, and the automobile industry.
815
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar, like Ajay Devgn, debuted in Bollywood in 1991 with the film Saugandh. The film "Khiladi" (1992) made him a star.
915
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar is known for his strict discipline. He sleeps by 9-10 pm and wakes up at 4 am to exercise at natural locations like the beach.
1015
Image Credit : social media
Akshay Kumar is known for films on social issues, besides action, comedy, and drama. He has worked in over 150 movies in the last 34+ years, releasing 3-4 films annually.
1115
Image Credit : instagram
Career: Akshay Kumar started with Saugandh (1991), followed by Khiladi (1992) - Hit, Mohra (1994) - Superhit, Hera Pheri (2000) - Blockbuster, Singh Is Kinng (2008) - Superhit, Housefull 2 (2012) - Superhit, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) - Hit, Sooryavanshi (2021) - Superhit.
1215
Image Credit : Social Media
Number of Hit Films: Akshay Kumar has delivered 50+ hit, superhit, or blockbuster films, 19 of which were superhits on the first day itself. In 2019, he delivered four 150+ crore films.
1315
Image Credit : Social Media
1415
Image Credit : Social Media
Akshay Kumar, who charges 72 to 100 crores per film, has a net worth of ₹742 crore (according to Lifestyle Asia).
1515
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Ajay Devgn's total net worth is around ₹427 crore, while Akshay Kumar's net worth is ₹742 crore. Although both started working together, there is a difference of ₹315 crore in their assets.
