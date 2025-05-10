Raid 2 to Singham Returns: Ajay Devgn’s 15 movies that entered 100 crore club
Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' has entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office. The film collected ₹100.75 crore in 9 days. Find out how many of Ajay Devgn's films have crossed the 100 crore mark at the domestic box office…
| Published : May 10 2025, 02:00 PM
2 Min read
In 2010, Ajay Devgn got his first 100 crore film with 'Golmaal 3', which earned ₹106.34 crore at the domestic box office. After this, including 'Raid 2', 16 of his films have become part of this club. See the list of the remaining 14 films...
In 2011, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' earned ₹100.30 crore. In 2012, his two films 'Bol Bachchan' and 'Son of Sardaar' reached 100 crores, whose earnings were ₹102.94 crore and ₹105.03 crore respectively.
In 2014, Ajay Devgn's film 'Singham Returns' collected ₹140.62 crore. In 2016, his 'Shivaay' earned ₹100.33 crore.
In 2017, Ajay Devgn got his first 200 crore film in the form of 'Golmaal Again', which earned ₹205.69 crore. In 2018, 'Raid' reached the 100 crore club by earning ₹103.07 crore.
In 2019, Ajay Devgn gave two 100 crore films 'Total Dhamaal' and 'De De Pyaar De'. The earnings of these films were ₹154.23 crore and ₹103.64 crore respectively.
In 2020, Ajay Devgn's film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' earned ₹279.55 crore. In 2022, his two films 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Drishyam 2' reached the 100 crore club, whose collections were ₹129.10 crore and ₹240.54 crore respectively.
In 2024, Ajay Devgn again gave two 100 crore films. These films are 'Bholaa' and 'Singham Again'. The earnings of both the films were ₹149.49 crore and ₹268.35 crore respectively.
