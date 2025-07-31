Ajay Devgn to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: India's Top 8 Highest-Paid OTT Actors
India's highest-paid OTT actors include Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Samantha. Check out their remuneration details here.
Highest-Paid OTT Stars
OTT platforms have become popular entertainment hubs. Even established film stars are venturing into the digital space and earning huge remunerations. Let's take a look at the top 8 highest-paid OTT actors in India.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn reportedly earned over ₹125 crores for the devotional thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He charged ₹18 crores per episode. This series marked his OTT debut.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for Paatal Lok, reportedly charges ₹20 crores per OTT project, securing the second spot.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif, known for series like Sacred Games and Tandav, reportedly earns around ₹15 crores per project. His role as Sartaj Singh revived his career.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, who impressed audiences with his performances in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice, reportedly charges ₹12 crores per project.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena, who ventured into the digital world with projects like Jaane Jaan (Netflix), reportedly earns between ₹10-12 crores per project.
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee gained national recognition for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man series. He reportedly charges ₹10 crores per OTT project.
Radhika Apte
Radhika, known for diverse series like Ghoul and Sacred Games, reportedly earns ₹4 crores per project.
Samantha
Samantha played the main antagonist in The Family Man 2, delivering a bold performance. She reportedly charged between ₹3 and 4 crores for the series.