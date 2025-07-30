Housefull 5 to An Honest Life: 6 new OTT releases THIS week
Movies releasing on various OTT platforms from July 28th to August 3rd
Thammudu
Telugu Sports Action Movie - Netflix - August 1st
Housefull 5
Hindi Comedy Drama Movie - Amazon Prime Video - August 1st
An Honest Life
Swedish Thriller Movie - Netflix - July 31st
Unspeakable Sins
Mexican Psychological Drama - Netflix - July 30th
Black Bag
Hollywood Spy Thriller - Jio Hotstar - July 28th
My Oxford Year
Hollywood Romantic Comedy - Netflix - August 1st
