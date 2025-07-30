Image Credit : instagram

Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardaar 2 has not been released yet. But after running in theaters, the OTT platform for its streaming has been decided. It is being said that after running for eight weeks in theaters, this film will be streamed on digital platforms. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit film Son of Sardaar, which was directed by Ashwani Dheer. Earlier, this film was going to come to theaters on 25 July, but it was postponed for a week to avoid clashing with Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's starrer Saiyaara.