Speculation about actor Dhanush's political debut is rife after his remarks at a fan event in Chennai. He urged his fan clubs to expand their welfare initiatives, which has intensified rumours about his political ambitions in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Is actor Dhanush gearing up for a political debut? Will the Aadukalam star enter politics? These questions have been doing the rounds ever since Dhanush attended a recent event in Chennai, where his remarks sparked widespread speculation about his political ambitions.

Fan Clubs Fuel Political Buzz

Ahead of Dhanush's birthday on July 28, his fan clubs have launched a series of large-scale welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Addressing fans at the blood donation camp organised by them, Dhanush urged them to expand their welfare efforts and channel their collective strength towards creating a positive impact in society.

He called on his supporters to stay committed to public service and continue contributing through charitable initiatives. "You have all gathered here today. The fact that we can come together like this is a strength. Use that strength with a clear purpose and channel it towards helping people. Do more welfare activities for the people. Know your neighbours' problems, be one among them and help them," Dhanush said.

Although Dhanush has not confirmed any plans to enter politics, the growing presence of his fan clubs on the ground and their increased focus on social welfare activities have intensified speculation about whether the actor could be considering a political future.

Upcoming Film Projects

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Dhanush will be seen in 'Thamizh Murugan' with director Vetri Maaran. The film marks Dhanush's fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but work on that project has not yet begun. The story of Thamizh Murugan has been written by Arivumathi, while Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the music.No release date for the film has been announced so far.

Dhanush has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the film tentatively titled OM. The film OM features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026. (ANI)