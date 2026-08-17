Amy Schumer will star in and produce the new comedy 'Best Divorce Ever.' The film, written and directed by Sean Mullin, follows a couple whose plan for a perfectly amicable divorce goes comically wrong, leading to unexpected complications.

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is set to star in and produce the film 'Best Divorce Ever'. The film is written and directed by Sean Mullin. According to the Variety, Schumer will produce alongside Matthew Lee Miller and Natalie Metzger for Vanishing Angle, the production company behind acclaimed comedies such as 'Kill Me,' 'Werewolves Within,' 'Greener Grass,' 'Queens of the Dead' and 'Thunder Road.'

About 'Best Divorce Ever'

'Best Divorce Ever' follows Clarissa (Schumer) and Franklin, who after 20 years together decide they're done with marriage - but not with each other. Determined to pull off the world's most amicable divorce, they throw an 'Untying the Knot' party and eagerly embrace their newly single lives. But when disastrous dates, suspicious children and spectacularly misguided attempts at 'conscious uncoupling' throw their perfect plan into chaos, Clarissa and Franklin discover that getting divorced is the easy part. Figuring out how to stay a happy family is where things get complicated, reported Variety.

Amy Schumer's Acclaimed Career

Schumer created, wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Comedy Central series 'Inside Amy Schumer,' which also earned her Writers Guild, Critics Choice Television and Television Critics Association awards. She went on to write and star in the comedy 'Trainwreck,' while her other film credits include 'I Feel Pretty,' 'Snatched,' 'The Humans,' 'Unfrosted' and 'If.' Most recently, Schumer starred in, co-wrote and produced Netflix's 'Kinda Pregnant,' and also created, wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in Hulu's acclaimed comedy-drama 'Life & Beth,' and released the Netflix stand-up special 'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.' (ANI)