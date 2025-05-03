- Home
- Entertainment
- Aishwarya Rai was allegedly linked with THESE men before marrying Abhishek Bachchan; check out the list
Aishwarya Rai was allegedly linked with THESE men before marrying Abhishek Bachchan; check out the list
Before Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai was linked to others. Here's a look at her past love affairs and the journey of her heart.
| Published : May 03 2025, 09:21 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are living a happy life. Though for a long time it was discussed that both are going to get divorced, living in separate houses. But they did not confirm this news. However, both of them have been seen together at many public places, which shows that their love is strong.
28
Image Credit : social media
Hemant Trivedi's name is also included in the list of those who loved Aishwarya Rai. It is said that Hemant had designed the gown that Aishwarya wore to win the Miss World title.
38
Image Credit : social media
Aishwarya Rai's name was also associated with Hollywood actor Martin Henderson. They appeared together in the 2004 film "Bride and Prejudice". However, Aishwarya and Martin never confirmed their relationship.
48
Image Credit : social media
Who didn't know about the love story of Salman and Aishwarya Rai? The pair was a hit. Both dated for a long time. However, Aishwarya left him due to some of Salman's habits. Bollywood's Bhaijaan was quite insecure about Ash. Aishwarya said that Salman used to torture her mentally and physically.
58
Image Credit : social media
Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan appeared together in the film 'Dhoom 2'. Apart from this, people liked their pairing in Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar. There were also a lot of discussions about the affair of this couple.
68
Image Credit : social media
The name of Sabir, who sold his company to Bill Gates, was also associated with Aishwarya Rai. Many media reports had claimed about both of them being in love. It is said that Sabir Bhatia wanted to marry Ash. However, this love story never came to the fore.
78
Image Credit : social media
Before marrying Abhishek, Aishwarya's name was also associated with Vivek Oberoi. After separating from Salman, Ash came close to Vivek and both started dating. But love could not reach its destination here. After many heartbreaks, Aishwarya finally became Abhishek's.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Life doesn't end when a relationship ends. Life decides good things for you. So give yourself time to recover after a breakup. Because someone will be waiting for you too, whom God has made only for you.
Top Stories