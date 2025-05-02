Image Credit : Getty

Aishwarya Rai’s Perspective

During an interview while promoting her film Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai acknowledged that Alia Bhatt has had a comfortable journey in Bollywood due to her association with Karan Johar. She remarked that Alia has had opportunities "literally on her lap", thanks to the backing of influential figures in the industry.

Aishwarya stated: “I have said this to her also, ‘It’s fantastic for you.’ The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead.”