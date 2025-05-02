- Home
Aishwarya Rai’s remarks highlight the complexity of nepotism in Bollywood. This discussion continues to fuel debates on fairness and privilege in the entertainment world.
The debate around nepotism in Bollywood has been ongoing for years, with actors from film families often facing scrutiny over their opportunities. One such discussion resurfaced when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt's career and the support she has received from filmmaker Karan Johar.
Aishwarya Rai’s Perspective
During an interview while promoting her film Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai acknowledged that Alia Bhatt has had a comfortable journey in Bollywood due to her association with Karan Johar. She remarked that Alia has had opportunities "literally on her lap", thanks to the backing of influential figures in the industry.
Aishwarya stated: “I have said this to her also, ‘It’s fantastic for you.’ The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead.”
The Nepotism Debate
Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has often been labeled a "nepo kid", with critics arguing that her success is largely due to her industry connections. However, Aishwarya also acknowledged that despite the privilege, Alia has proven her talent through her performances.
She added: “But what's nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly.”
Aishwarya’s comments reignited discussions about nepotism in Bollywood, with many agreeing that while Alia has had easy access to opportunities, she has also worked hard to establish herself as a leading actress.
Some social media users defended Alia, stating that Karan Johar wouldn’t continue casting her if she wasn’t delivering successful films. Others argued that actors without industry connections struggle significantly more to get their big break.