Throwback to when Aishwarya Rai admitted to not having the perfect beach body; Read on
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global icon and former Miss World, redefined beauty standards by emphasizing intellect, confidence, and compassion over conventional physical ideals
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan supported the Miss World organisation's decision in 2014 to eliminate the swimsuit round. She expressed satisfaction over the change, recalling that during her own participation in 1994, she did not possess what could be called the 'best beach body' among the contestants, yet still won the title. This, she believed, was proof that the win was not based solely on physical attributes.
Aishwarya pointed out the common misconception that the swimsuit segment is a crucial and deciding factor in beauty pageants. She emphasized that during her experience, it was made clear that accolades like 'Miss Perfect 10' were more about presentation, self-assurance, and overall personality rather than just physical appearance.
During the final Q&A round at Miss World 1994, Aishwarya impressed the judges with her thoughtful answer on the ideal qualities of a Miss World winner. She conveyed that the titleholder should have compassion for the underprivileged and the ability to transcend social and racial boundaries—traits that, according to her, defined a genuine and humane winner.
Following her Miss World victory, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transitioned successfully into acting. Starting with films like Iruvar and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, she gained critical acclaim and starred in iconic films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Dhoom 2. Her recent appearance was in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II, further reinforcing her enduring presence in cinema.