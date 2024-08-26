Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai once said 'no question of losing herself' to marriage and family

    Despite her break from the silver screen, Aishwarya Rai remained an involved and dedicated mother, often seen at events and award functions with her daughter by her side. Aishwarya's commitment to both her career and family has always been evident.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, once shared that she would never lose herself to marriage and family life.  This revelation resurfaced amidst ongoing rumors of a potential divorce between her and Abhishek Bachchan.

    Fans are worried about the status of the pair's relationship as they are presently the focus of a lot of gossip. The couple has been married since 2007. Aishwarya, who is renowned for her exceptional performances, most recently won over fans in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, as Nandini.

    article_image2

    On the sets of Guru, she fell in love with Abhishek, and their romance soon developed into marriage. Aaradhya Bachchan, their 13-year-old daughter, is the pride child of the couple.

    Following her marriage, Aishwarya kept up her film career, though she took a short break once Aaradhya was born. She continued to be an active and committed mother despite her hiatus from the spotlight, frequently spotted at events and award ceremonies with her daughter at her side. Aishwarya has always shown that she is dedicated to her family and work.

    article_image3

    In a throwback to an international conference, Aishwarya was asked whether her family life would overshadow her career. The actress, who had recently married at the time, responded with confidence.

    She embraced her new position as a wife and voiced joy about the possibility of becoming a mother, but she was certain that she would not let domestic life consume her. Aishwarya expressed her intention to be true to herself and her love of performing while savouring the pleasures of marriage and motherhood.

    "I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it," said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    article_image4

    Aishwarya's commitment to their daughter has been frequently recognised by Abhishek Bachchan, who has also conceded that Aishwarya's career temporarily suffered when she became a mother.

    He did, however, also highlight how much Aishwarya still enjoys her work and stated that he would want to work with her on a movie if the perfect story is written.

    Notwithstanding the difficulties, Aishwarya manages to maintain a graceful balance between her career as an actress and her role as a loving mother.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play gcw

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play

    Will Aamir Khan go for a third marriage? Here's what the 59-year-old star has to say RBA

    Will Aamir Khan go for a third marriage? Here's what the 59-year-old star has to say

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn

    Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    Love is a sacrifice Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya engagement see full post gcw

    'Love is a sacrifice': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya's engagement | SEE POST

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations dmn

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Recent Stories

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter AJR

    Protests in Kolkata take dark turn with rape threat against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's daughter

    BBMP to implement Ovitraps in Bengaluru to curb Dengue vkp

    What is Ovitrap? BBMP implements THIS to curb Dengue in Bengaluru

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46715 to poor class? anr

    Fact Check: Is Indian government disbursing Rs 46,715 to poor class?

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Sri Lanka to Mauritius 7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport gcw

    7 dreamy islands you can visit visa-free with an Indian passport

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon