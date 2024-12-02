Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce News: Actor's marriage advice goes viral amid rumors; 'Do as your wife says..'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are at the center of divorce rumors. Abhishek’s witty comment about marriage goes viral, but the couple stays quiet on the speculation.



This year, the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come under a lot of public scrutiny. Discussions have continued to be sparked by rumors and speculation regarding their connection, which was stoked by the Ambani wedding. Despite this, the couple has chosen to remain silent about the matter.

Recently, during the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, Abhishek gave an interesting take on his work ethic. When asked about his exceptional performances, the actor humbly responded that following the director’s instructions and working quietly before heading home, staying grounded.

The conversation took a humorous turn when the host joked about how Abhishek applies the same principle at home with his wife, Aishwarya. Abhishek responded with a laugh, saying, "All married men have to do that... do as your wife says." His witty comment quickly gained attention on social media.

This remark came shortly after speculation arose about Aishwarya not using the Bachchan surname at a recent Dubai event, prompting fans to speculate about the couple’s potential separation. Despite the rumors, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have commented on their marital status, leaving fans to wonder about the truth.

On the work front, Abhishek's recent film I Want to Talk was well-received by critics, with many praising his career-best performance. Unfortunately, despite the acclaim, the film did not perform well at the box office.

