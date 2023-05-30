Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aisha Sharma delights fans with latest pictures from shoot, netizens drool over photos

    First Published May 30, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    These recently posted unseen pictures of the 31-year-old actor’s photoshoot is stealing hearts on the internet making the fans go aww!  

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actor Aisha Sharma recently delighted her fans with a heartwarming surprise. She took to her Instagram account to share an image that didn't make the cut for her previous gram post. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Born on 25th January, 1992, her initiation in modelling began while she was engineering in Noida and made her acting debut with John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is known her impeccable style and insightful fitness-skincare regimes and has built a strong fan base on her social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She often sports images in black and white, where she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her delectable outfits. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She empowers her followers to start their own wellness journeys by disseminating insightful information through her social media channels.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Most often, she keeps her outfits casual but adds a bold element to it, either with a neckpiece or footwear, that elevates her look to another level.

