Adipurush trailer launch in Hyderabad: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets thumbs up from fans,say 'visual treat'

    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Adipurush trailer screening was attended by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Hyderabad. Director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar accompanied them. The trailer will be available to the general public on May 9, 2023. The trailer will be released not just in India but also in 70 other countries. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adipurush's trailer will be released on Tuesday, May 9. The trailer was previewed in Hyderabad by the film's creators. Prabhas, who portrays Raghava, and Kriti Sanon, who plays Janki, attended the event, as did director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Not only in India, but the trailer will premiere in other countries such as the USA, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, among others.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans, who were lucky enough to witness the trailer of Adipurush, took to social media to share their insight on it. Most fans seem to have been overwhelmed by it. They just cannot wait for the film and shared their excitement on Twitter.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans who could watch the teaser have already responded to it on social media. Many people described it as a "visual treat, " giving them "goosebumps."

    article_image5

    Fans fortunate enough to see the Adipurush teaser flocked to social media to voice their thoughts. It seemed to have overwhelmed the majority of admirers. They can't wait for the movie and expressed their enthusiasm on Twitter. One has written, "There are many highlights in #AdipurushTrailer but it's Dialogues are major and one of the best ever on the Indian screen. Goosebumps and the electric atmosphere just with #Prabhas voice.. never before and epic portrayal of Lord Rama on the big screen. "

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another fan has said, "Adipurush trailer : 3 minutes 22 seconds. Decent trailer which starts with the sita's kidnap scene and then the series of events till the final fight with ravana. VFX better than teaser. AdipurushTrailer"

    article_image7

    One more said, "Goosebumps with Jai Shri Ram song BGM 🔥

    Shabari scene, Rama Lakshmana, Anjaneya lifting mountain, Lanka dahana, Vanara sene, Sita - Anjaneya meeting, Rama setuve, Dialogue of Lord Rama, Ravana 🥵

    Watch it on Big Screen + Dolby effects for the peak experience."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adipurush, Om Raut's Ramayana adaption, has occasionally encountered challenges. Adipurush has been in the news for a time now for various reasons, including choppy VFX and allegations that it offended religious sensibilities. However, the producers took their time when the teaser received negative feedback.


     

    article_image9

    Prabhas and Kriti attended a special screening of the trailer in Hyderabad before its release. Crowds sang 'Jai Shri Ram' in response to their arrival.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adipurush will debut internationally at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. It will be released on June 16 and will be exhibited in 3D formats as a 'Midnight offering' at the festival.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Besides Prabhas and Kriti, Bollywood actors Sunny Singh and Devdatta play the roles of Lakshman and Hanuman, respectively. Saif is playing the role of Lankesh, aka Raavan. The film has music composed by Ajay-Atul. Manoj Muntashir writes the dialogues of Adipurush.

