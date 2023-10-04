Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Ram Charan's sacred visit to Shree Siddhivinayak temple reverberates spiritual devotion [PHOTOS]

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Ram Charan, the star of "RRR," paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, demonstrating his profound devotion as he reverently walked barefooted.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Today, the celebrated actor Ram Charan, in a humble display of reverence, sought divine blessings at the revered Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. His barefoot steps resonated with profound devotion as he approached the sacred sanctum.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ram Charan's demeanor exuded deep spiritual sincerity, creating a timeless connection between the devoted soul and the divine aura of the ancient temple.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ram Charan chose a black kurta paired with black pants for his visit to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple, reflecting a simple yet elegant attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In this sacred location, as Ram Charan paid his sincere respects, the surroundings were filled with a strong feeling of holiness and reverence.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ram Charan is set to take on the lead role in the upcoming film "Game Changer," directed by the acclaimed S. Shankar. This Telugu-language movie is a thrilling political action thriller.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In their personal life, Ram and his wife Upasana welcomed the joy of parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Klin Kara, in June. Recently, the actor and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Hyderabad residence.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ram is enjoying a peak in his career, having played a pivotal role in the blockbuster "RRR," directed by SS Rajamouli, alongside Jr NTR. Additionally, this year, he had the privilege of attending both the Golden Globes and the Oscars, where the song "Naatu Naatu" clinched the prestigious Best Original Song award.

