Academy Museum Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and more walk the red carpet (PHOTOS)

The 2024 Academy Museum Gala featured Hollywood's most gorgeous stars. Here's a list of the top red carpet-ensembles that stole the show.

The 2024 Academy Museum Gala illuminates Los Angeles tonight, featuring Hollywood's top stars in their black-tie finest. Here's a look at the best-dressed celebs who made bold fashion statements on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Natasha Lyonne attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendall Jenner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Eiza González attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Ariana Grande attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Latest Videos