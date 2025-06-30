Image Credit : instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples ever since they tied the knot in 2007. In 2011, they became proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya. Over the years, the couple has often given fans major relationship goals with their chemistry and joint appearances at public events.

However, for some time now, there have been ongoing rumours about trouble in their marriage. From divorce speculation to claims that they are staying together only for their daughter, the buzz has continued to make headlines. Recently, Abhishek finally opened up about how these rumours have impacted him and his family.