- Home
- Entertainment
- Abhishek Bachchan finally speaks out on Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours; Here’s what he said
Abhishek Bachchan finally speaks out on Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours; Here’s what he said
Abhishek Bachchan has finally opened up about ongoing divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, sharing how such gossip affects him, his family, and why he chooses not to respond publicly.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples ever since they tied the knot in 2007. In 2011, they became proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya. Over the years, the couple has often given fans major relationship goals with their chemistry and joint appearances at public events.
However, for some time now, there have been ongoing rumours about trouble in their marriage. From divorce speculation to claims that they are staying together only for their daughter, the buzz has continued to make headlines. Recently, Abhishek finally opened up about how these rumours have impacted him and his family.
Abhishek Breaks Silence on Speculations
In a candid interview with ETimes, Abhishek shared that while earlier he used to ignore such gossip, things have changed now because he has a family to protect. He said that reading such baseless reports is hurtful, especially when it involves loved ones. The actor added that clearing up these rumours often doesn’t help, as negative news tends to be more popular and gets twisted easily.
Abhishek also pointed out that nobody else is living his life, and the only people he is answerable to are his family members, not the public or media.
Trolls and Online Hate
Talking about online trolls, Abhishek said people easily post cruel comments hiding behind a screen. He added that even though celebrities develop thick skin over time, hurtful words still have an impact. The actor shared an incident where one of his friends was so angry at a troll that he gave them his address and asked them to say it in person.
Abhishek believes those who troll wouldn’t have the courage to speak that way face-to-face.
Their Rare Appearances Together Say It All
Despite the ongoing divorce rumours, Abhishek and Aishwarya have never addressed the buzz directly. Instead, they continue to appear together at important events, often with Aaradhya. Most recently, their presence at family functions helped shut down rumours once again.
While the gossip may never stop, the couple’s strong bond continues to shine through their actions, not words.