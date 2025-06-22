Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan's work in Kalidhar Lapata
| Published : Jun 22 2025, 02:13 PM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan commended Abhishek for his unique career path and hard work. He shared a touching post about his son's upcoming film.
27
Image Credit : Getty
37
Image Credit : Getty
Calling Abhishek his "true heir", Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional post saying, "He dared to be recognized."
47
Image Credit : Getty
57
Image Credit : Getty
Amitabh began his blog by recalling the lines of his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "My sons will not be my successors just because they are my sons; those who will be my successors will be my sons." He said that Abhishek has proved himself worthy of being called his true heir not by birth, but by merit.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Amitabh wrote, "He has dared to play those films and characters that have challenged him, and he has brought it to the screen through his superb acting."
77
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan's Kalidhar Laapta will stream on ZEE5 from July 4. This film is the story of a man who loses his memory and becomes emotionally attached to a street child.
