Abhishek Bachchan announces his new OTT film Kaalidhar Laapata, set to premiere on July 4 on Zee5, with a rural backdrop and a story full of twists.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced his next project, which will be released directly on an OTT platform. The film is titled 'Kaalidhar Laapataa'.

Taking to his X handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of his upcoming film directed by Madhumita and set to stream on Zee5. The film will be released on an OTT platform on July 4.

In the poster, the actor is seen sitting in a tree sporting a dense beard. The actor wore a white checked shirt and pyjamas. The background appeared to be that of a village.

While sharing the poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Sometimes, getting lost isn't a detour, it's where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it. #KaalidharLaapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5



'Kaalidhar Laapata' features Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, alongside Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Before announcing the project, the actor shared a cryptic post on X. The note which reads like a poem talks about the desire to hide away from everyone in order to find oneself again.

The note read, "Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self)."



Abhishek was last seen in the film 'Housefull 5'. It starred Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The actor will also be seen in the Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Raja Shivaji'.

The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will be directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree.

Maestros Ajay-Atul and legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan have come on board to enhance the musical and cinematography of the film, which is currently in production across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra.