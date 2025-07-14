- Home
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had a disappointing opening weekend. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, the film is struggling at the box office and is already being called a flop.
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's recently released film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is facing a severe downturn at the box office. The film has disappointed both audiences and makers from day one. Three days into its release, trade analysts are now declaring the movie a flop. The opening weekend collection figures reveal a declining trend in the film's earnings.
According to a report by sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹41 lakhs on its third day, Sunday. The movie hasn't benefited from the weekend.
Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Collection
Shanaya Kapoor, continuing the Kapoor family's Bollywood legacy, debuted with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Despite the buzz surrounding her debut, the film failed to impress at the box office from the start. It opened with a collection of Rs 3 lakhs on its first day. On the second day, Saturday, the film earned Rs 49 lakhs. Hopes for a Sunday boost were dashed as the film earned only Rs 41 lakhs. The total Indian box office collection for the first three days stands at Rs 1.23 crore. The film's morning show occupancy is a mere 7.40%, rising to 20.09% in the afternoon and 23.84% in the evening.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Budget Rs 50 Crore
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic musical drama directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Vipin Agnihotri under Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film's budget is approximately ₹50 crore. Given its current earnings, recovering the production cost seems unlikely. Trade analysts believe the film's failure to capitalize on the weekend makes its survival during the weekdays challenging.