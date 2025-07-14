Image Credit : instagram

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's recently released film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is facing a severe downturn at the box office. The film has disappointed both audiences and makers from day one. Three days into its release, trade analysts are now declaring the movie a flop. The opening weekend collection figures reveal a declining trend in the film's earnings.

According to a report by sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹41 lakhs on its third day, Sunday. The movie hasn't benefited from the weekend.