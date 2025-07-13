Image Credit : instagram

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's Box Office Performance

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, was released on July 11. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor. However, Shanaya's debut film is not performing well at the box office. The film collected only 3 lakhs on its opening day. On the second day, Saturday, the film's earnings saw a slight increase, collecting 43 lakhs. The film has so far collected 73 lakhs at the Indian box office. The film is not being particularly well-received by the audience. On Saturday, the overall Hindi occupancy was 15.25 percent. The morning show occupancy was 7.52 percent, while the afternoon show occupancy was 15.60 percent. The night show occupancy was 23.14 percent. Trade analysts expect the movie might get a decent response on Sunday.