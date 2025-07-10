- Home
PHOTOS: Rasha Thadani, Khushi Kapoor, and other celebs spotted at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan screening
A special screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was held last night. Star kids like Rasha Thadani and Khushi Kapoor attended, adding glamour to Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s film event.
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : instagram
The screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan took place in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen at the event. A large number of star kids also arrived to watch their friend Shanaya Kapoor's debut film.
210
Image Credit : instagram
Anjani Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Nirvan Khan were seen at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Everyone looked quite stylish. Ibrahim was seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor.
310
Image Credit : instagram
Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, also arrived at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She sported a stylish look. Atul Agnihotri was also seen with his wife Alvira.
410
Image Credit : instagram
The entire team of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was present at the screening. Everyone posed with the movie's lead star cast, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor.
510
Image Credit : instagram
Chunky Pandey arrived at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with his wife, Bhavana. The couple posed for the photographers.
610
Image Credit : instagram
Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Samir Soni were also seen at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The trio posed for the photographers.
710
Image Credit : instagram
Shanaya Kapoor's parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, also attended the screening of their daughter's film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Everyone looked very happy on this occasion.
810
Image Credit : instagram
Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Shanaya Kapoor is Arjun and Khushi's cousin.
910
Image Credit : instagram
Ronit Roy arrived at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with his entire family. Ronit posed for the photographers with his family.
1010
Image Credit : instagram
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also arrived at the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with her boyfriend.
