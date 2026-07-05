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Aamir Khan Wedding: Who Is Gauri Spratt's Reported Ex-Husband? Viral Throwback Goes Viral
Ahead of Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt's wedding, a photo of Gauri with her first husband resurfaced online. For those who are unaware, Aamir's upcoming wedding is not his first, nor is it Gauri's first.
Who Is Gauri Spratt's Reported Ex-Husband?
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are getting married. The couple will marry on Sunday (July 5) in a modest ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence. For those who are unaware, Aamir's upcoming wedding is not his first, nor is it Gauri's first.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates:
Actor's Mumbai Home Decked Out Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains. During his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025, Aamir Khan presented his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the public. During a recent screening, Khan, despite rumours of his third marriage, formally announced that he and Gauri are planning to take their love to the next level.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates:
Speaking to the media, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor said that their 'gharelu' wedding will take place on July 5 at his Pali house in front of close friends and family.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates:
Wedding preparations are in full gear as the big day approaches. Aamir's Pali mansion has been decorated in preparation for their wedding tomorrow, despite the heavy rain in Mumbai. Several footage from outside Aamir's Pali home are circulating on the internet.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates:
Aamir Khan and Gauri Khan, a Bengaluru-born businesswoman and fashion expert, have known each other for decades. Khan was formerly married to Reena Dutta (19986-2002) and Kiran Rao (2005-2021).
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates:
Amid the wedding frenzy, an old photo of Aamir Khan's soon-to-be wife, Gauri Spratt, with her alleged ex-husband has surfaced online.
In the snapshot provided by Maharashtra Times, Gauri appears to be sitting on her first husband's lap. While Spratt has kept information of her former marriage and ex-husband private, she does have a son from her prior marriage.
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