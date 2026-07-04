Looks like Aamir Khan is getting married for the third time. His partner, Gauri Spratt, isn't from Bollywood. So, who is she and what's her story?

Mumbai: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is in the news again, and this time it's for his personal life. Reports say he's all set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The wedding is apparently happening on July 5th in a small ceremony at his Mumbai home. It's going to be a very simple affair, with only close family and friends attending.

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After Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated, he started dating Gauri Spratt. For a long time, nobody in the media or the film industry knew about their relationship. But Aamir finally introduced Gauri to everyone on his 60th birthday in March 2025, calling her his partner. Since then, the two have been spotted together many times. So, who exactly is Gauri Spratt, the woman Aamir Khan is marrying? And what does she do?

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Aamir Khan is a huge star, but his wife-to-be is not from the film world. Gauri is 47 years old and lives in Bengaluru. She comes from a business family. Her mother has been running a salon business in Bengaluru for many years. Gauri herself has worked in the fashion and beauty industry. Right now, she is reportedly working in business management. She did her schooling from Ooty and later studied fashion design and photography in London.

Gauri’s father is Tamil-British, while her mother, Rita, is Punjabi-Irish. Her grandfather was a British writer who came to India back in the 1920s. The whole family has been living in India ever since.

What is Gauri's net worth?

According to media reports, Gauri is a woman of considerable means. Her net worth is said to be around ₹25 crore. Her wealth comes from her work in fashion, beauty, and her family's businesses.

As for Aamir Khan, he is one of the richest actors in the industry. His net worth is estimated to be between ₹1800 and ₹2000 crore. Aamir earns his money from his production house, brand endorsements, and various other business investments.