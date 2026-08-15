Saba Pataudi has opened up about her Muslim upbringing, revealing how her mother Sharmila Tagore introduced her to Islam while allowing her and her siblings the freedom to choose their own beliefs

Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, has spoken candidly about her religious beliefs and upbringing. In an interview with YouTube channel Big Bollywood Buffs, Saba said she identifies with Islam and considers herself spiritual.

Saba explained that if she were to think of God, she would refer to Allah. However, she stressed that her faith does not prevent her from respecting other religions.

“For me, I would say my religion is Islam, and I do connect with it,” Saba said, adding that her belief in Islam does not mean she does not respect other faiths.

Sharmila Tagore Introduced Her Children to Islam

Saba also recalled how her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, introduced her and her siblings to Islam after marrying former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

According to Saba, Sharmila converted to Islam after her marriage and played an important role in giving her children an understanding of the faith. She said her mother wanted them to have a sense of grounding and familiarity with religion while growing up.

Saba recalled that there was no Hindu religious practice at home and that Sharmila taught her about Islam, including Ramzan and other aspects of the faith. At the same time, she said her parents never forced their children to follow a particular religion.

Saba emphasised that her parents allowed their children to decide what they wanted to believe and practise as they grew older.

‘Faith Is Something Very Personal’, Says Saba

Saba further opened up about her family’s approach to religion, pointing out that both Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are in interfaith marriages. She said that none of the siblings follow religion in an extremely strict manner and that faith remains a personal choice within their family.

“My siblings are in interfaith marriages; I don’t think anybody is following anything very strictly,” Saba said.

She also revealed that despite being raised with an understanding of Islam, the family celebrated festivals from different faiths. Christmas, Diwali and Holi were all part of their childhood celebrations.

Saba said her parents never imposed a particular religion on their children and expressed the view that parents should allow their children to develop their own understanding of faith.

Who Is Saba Pataudi?

Born on May 1, 1976, Saba Pataudi is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Unlike her mother and siblings, Saba chose a career away from acting. She is a jewellery designer and has also described herself as a tarot reader and spiritual healer on Instagram. She is also associated with the Royal Endowment Trust in Bhopal as its Chief Custodian.