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Chiranjeevi Took No Salary for a Superhit Film Kothala Rayudu, Producer Paid His Wedding Expenses
In his early days, Chiranjeevi didn't even take a salary for some of his films. He built great relationships with producers simply because of his good nature. In fact, one producer even gave him money for his wedding expenses.
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Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi worked really hard just to get recognition in his early days. He didn't care much about his salary back then. Director-producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja revealed in an interview that Chiranjeevi didn't even take his fee for some hit films.
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Tammareddy Bharadwaja's films
Tammareddy and Chiranjeevi worked together on two films, 'Kothala Rayudu' and 'Mogudu Kavali'. Both were super hits. Tammareddy says, 'My friendships are not tied to money. I trust the person. Chiranjeevi was the hero of my first film, Kothala Rayudu. I didn't pay him a single rupee as remuneration for it.'
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Money for Chiranjeevi's wedding expenses
Tammareddy said, 'Even then, Chiranjeevi did a second film with me, Mogudu Kavali. His wedding took place a few months before we started the film. Since I hadn't paid him for Kothala Rayudu, I gave him Rs. 10 for his wedding expenses. Call it a gift, remuneration, or whatever you want. I gave him that money for his wedding.'
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Money for Europe expenses this time
Tammareddy recalled, 'Later, I asked Chiranjeevi to do another film for me. He said, 'Sure, brother. Schedule a 15-day shoot now. I'm going to Europe for a K. Balachander film after this. I'll finish the rest of the shoot when I'm back.' As he was leaving for Europe, he asked me if I had any money for his expenses. Chiranjeevi never once demanded his salary from me.'
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No remuneration for a hit film either
'I immediately gave Chiranjeevi Rs. 10,000 and sent him to Europe. After that, Mogudu Kavali released and became a super hit. Much later, he called and said, 'Brother, I'm buying a house, do you have any money?' I gave him Rs. 10,000 or Rs. 15,000. By then, it had been a long time since Mogudu Kavali's release. It was a hit film, and I still hadn't paid Chiranjeevi his salary for it,' said Tammareddy.
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