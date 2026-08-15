4 5 Image Credit : our own

Money for Europe expenses this time

Tammareddy recalled, 'Later, I asked Chiranjeevi to do another film for me. He said, 'Sure, brother. Schedule a 15-day shoot now. I'm going to Europe for a K. Balachander film after this. I'll finish the rest of the shoot when I'm back.' As he was leaving for Europe, he asked me if I had any money for his expenses. Chiranjeevi never once demanded his salary from me.'