Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended warm greetings on the 80th Independence Day, calling himself a 'proud Indian'. He shared a patriotic picture and urged citizens to do their part to make the country proud.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his warm greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, calling himself a "proud Indian". SRK shared a picture of himself, dressed in a traditional white kurta and white trousers. He could be seen standing against the sweeping shades of the Tricolour, creating a warm patriotic atmosphere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

'Something special about being Indian'

In his message, the 'Pathaan' star reflected on what makes being Indian special - the country's vibrant colours, striking contrasts, rich diversity and the many beautiful differences that come together to form a shared national identity. "A very Happy Independence Day to all... There's something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country," Shah Rukh wrote.

Carrying a call for gratitude and responsibility, SRK urged citizens to do their part to make India proud. "May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

Celebrities extend wishes

Earlier in the day, many celebrities shared Independence Day messages on social media, including Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Priyanka Chopra, and others. The messages came as the country observed Independence Day on August 15, remembering India's independence from British rule in 1947.

PM Modi's address to the nation

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. (ANI)